The First Lion King Trailer Will Take You Back to Your Childhood

Can you feel the love tonight?

As a Thanksgiving treat, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures just released the first teaser trailer for director Jon Favreau's The Lion King, which roars into theaters on July 19, 2019. The photorealistic computer-animated remake of the 1994 classic features an all-star voice cast: Eric Andre as Azizi, Beyoncé as Nala, Billy Eichner as Timon, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, JD McCrary as young Simba, Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.

Set to Hans Zimmer's score, the teaser trailer shows the animal kingdom with Mufasa telling his son Simba, "Everything the light touches is our kingdom. But a king's time as rule rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king." As "Circle of Life" plays, the trailer shows every animal arriving to welcome the little lion.