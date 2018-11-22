Tom Holland Tries Pumpkin for the First Time at Age 22

It took Rooney Mara 31 years to try a pie and it took Tom Brady 40 years to eat a strawberry. And now, it's been revealed that it took Tom Holland 22 years to finally taste a bite of pumpkin.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor joined chef Jessica Largey at director Joe Russo's Simone restaurant in L.A. Nov. 12 for an exclusive cooking lesson. Photos and videos from the private demonstration were just released Wednesday, which showed Holland being introduced to a roasted kabocha squash (a Japanese pumpkin), mixed with kale, mushrooms and passion fruit. "I think I've had pumpkin seeds," the actor said. "I don't think I've ever had an actual pumpkin."