Ralph Breaks the Internet: What the Critics Are Saying

Can Ralph Breaks the Internet break the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday?

In the sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph, best friends Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) leave Litwak's Arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush, from being unplugged. After they travel to the internet to find a steering wheel on eBay, they infiltrate a game called Slaughter Race and meet a skilled driver named Shank (Gal Gadot). As Vanellope ponders the big questions in life, Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he's got.

The rest of the voice cast includes Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Irene Bedard as Pocahontas, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jodi Benson as Ariel, Hamish Blake as Pyro, Flula Borg as Maybe, Corey Burton as Grumpy, Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Jamie Elman as Rancis Fluggerbutter, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Michael Giacchino as FN-3181, GloZell Green as Little Debbie, Bill Hader as JP Spamley, Jennifer Hale as Cinderella, Taraji P. Henson as Yesss, Kate Higgins as Aurora, Linda Larkin as Jasmine, Katie Lowes as Candlehead, Jane Lynch as Sgt. Calhoun, Kelly Macdonald as Merida, Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix Jr., Idina Menzel as Elsa, Alfred Molina as Double Dan, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Paige O'Hara as Belle, Ed O'Neill as Stan Litwak, Ana Ortiz as Ballet Mom, Pamela Ribon as Snow White, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, Timothy Simons as Butcher Boy, Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog, Alan Tudyk as KnowsMore, Melissa Villaseñor as Taffyta Muttonfudge, Ming-Na Wen as Mulan and Ali Wong as Felony. Marvel's Stan Lee also makes a posthumous cameo.

Like its predecessor, the sequel is chock full of pop culture references. Directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, the animated adventure is rated PG for rude humor/some action.

Here's what the critics are saying about Ralph Breaks the Internet: