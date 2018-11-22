Everything To Know About Dirty John Before You Watch It

"It was more important to me to understand her psychology, where she comes from, who she is, and reasoning behind some of the choices that she made," Britton says, explaining that she would even call Debra when she had trouble with a scene.

"She'll always answer, and she'll talk it through with me," she says. "She's also been so sweet to me, because she said, 'I'm honored to have you play me,' and I'm like, you're so sweet, I want to do you justice."

Britton hopes that the show helps people see how easy it is to be conned by a con man, especially in the current environment where the truth is sometimes questionable, but she also sees a connection to Me Too.

"The other thing to me that I hope people and particularly women in this Me Too movement will see is a real exploration into how we as women sometimes create our ideas of who we're supposed to be. For me, the idea of playing Debra in this story was trying to unpack some of why she made the choices she made, who she thought she was supposed to be as a woman, as a woman to this man and as a woman in the culture."