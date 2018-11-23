Vanessa Hudgen's Denim, Meghan Markle's Coat and More Celeb Style on Sale for Black Friday

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's the best day of the year to be inspired by celebrity style!

For once, you can scroll through a gallery of celebrity street style photos and actually buy the pieces they're wearing. Everything is on sale—Vanessa Hudgen's 7 For All Mankind denim, Bella Hadid's gold hoops, Meghan Markle's stunning outerwear, Priyanka Chopra's sexy heels, Gwyneth Paltrow's smart watch and much more. Ladies and gents, get ready to ball out on a budget because Hollywood style has never been so affordable.

With holidays like New Year's Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hannakuh around the corner, there's a lot to shop for. It's time to amp up your wardrobe and grab amazing gifts for your loved ones. 

Photos

Jeannie Mai Shares a Holiday Gift Guide for the Hardworking Fashionista

Shop discounted celebrity style below!

ESC: Street Style, Chrissy Teigen

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen's Top

SHOP: Cotton Citizen Milan Crew in Jet Black, $195 $127 (with code BFCM35)

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Dressed

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle's Coat

SHOP: Club Monaco Daylina Coat, $458 $244 (with code CMBLACKFRIDAY18)

ESC: Street Style, Emma Roberts

GAMR / BACKGRID

Emma Roberts' Boots

SHOP: Vagabond Mya Bootie, $175 $123

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgen's Denim

SHOP: 7 for All Mankind b(air) Authentic Denim Edie with Cut Off Hem and Zip Fly in Fortune, $199 $129

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow's Fitbit

SHOP: Fitbit Alta HR Wireless Activity Tracker, $130 $80

ESC: Street Style, Taylor Hill

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Hill's Sweater

SHOP: Reformation x La Ligne Color-Me-Happy Sweater, $228 $160

ESC: Bella Hadid, Denim

AM/Splash News

Bella Hadid's Hoops

SHOP: Miranda Frye Freda Hoops, $88 $70 (with code MFBF18)

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra's Heels

SHOP: Monika Chiang Carolla Heels, $550 Sale Price TBD

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Splash News

Kendall Jenner's Jeans

SHOP: AE Ne(X)t Level High Waisted Jegging, $50 $30

ESC: Behati Prinsloo, Street Style

Gotham/GC Images

Behati Prinsloo's Boots

SHOP: Dr. Martens Jadon 8 Eye Boots, $170 Sale Price TBD

