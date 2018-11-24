14 Amazing Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 9:00 AM

If you haven't noticed, we're very excited about all things Cyber Monday.

But who wants to wait through the weekend to shop deep discounts? Call us impatient, spoiled or whatever you want but we'll take our deals hot and ready. Did you know you could get an Amazon Fire TV cube right this very moment for $100 off? Or if $100 off sounds like a nice price break too you, you might as well grab the PlayStation VR bundle. Don't there's more live deals on this list. Enjoy friends!

Fire TV Cube

BUY IT: Fire TV Cube hands-free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD, $119.99, $59.99

KENZO Tiger Square Scarf

BUY IT:  KENZO Tiger Poster Silk Square Scarf, $245 $146.98

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Earrings

BUY IT:  OSCAR DE LA RENTA Tropical Palm Stud Earrings, $240 $119.90

 

BURBERRY Leather Card Case

BUY IT:  BURBERRY Camberwell Leather Card Case, $350 $209.98 

 

GAP Leopard Faux Fur

BUY IT:  GAP Leopard Faux-Fur Coat, $168 $84

 

GAP Wool-Blend Coat

BUY IT:  GAP Oversized Wool-Blend Cocoon Coat, $198 $99

 

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

BUY IT:  Shark ION ROBOT R75 Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity and Voice Control, $469.99 $249.99

 

As Seen on TV Cookware Set

BUY IT:  Red Copper 10-pc. Cookware Set As Seen on TV, $119.99 $67.99

 

Contrast Ratio Gaming DLP Projector

BUY IT:  Contrast Ratio Wireless 3D Gaming DLP Projector, $899 $799

 

VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier

BUY IT:  VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier, $59.99, $28.79

Netvue Security Camera

BUY IT: Netvue 1080P Home Security WiFi Camera, $54.98, $42.99

Back and Neck Massager

 

BUY IT: Zyllion Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager, $149.95, $119.96

Samsung Smart TV

BUY IT:  Samsung - 65" Class - LED - Q6F Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR, $1,799.99 $1,297.99

 

PlayStation VR

BUY IT: PlayStation VR Creed: Rise to Glory and SUPERHOT VR Bundle, $349.99 $249.99

 

For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

