14 Amazing Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 9:00 AM
If you haven't noticed, we're very excited about all things Cyber Monday.
But who wants to wait through the weekend to shop deep discounts? Call us impatient, spoiled or whatever you want but we'll take our deals hot and ready. Did you know you could get an Amazon Fire TV cube right this very moment for $100 off? Or if $100 off sounds like a nice price break too you, you might as well grab the PlayStation VR bundle. Don't there's more live deals on this list. Enjoy friends!
BUY IT: Fire TV Cube hands-free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD,
$119.99, $59.99
BUY IT: KENZO Tiger Poster Silk Square Scarf,
$245 $146.98
BUY IT: OSCAR DE LA RENTA Tropical Palm Stud Earrings,
$240 $119.90
BUY IT: BURBERRY Camberwell Leather Card Case,
$350 $209.98
BUY IT: GAP Leopard Faux-Fur Coat,
$168 $84
BUY IT: GAP Oversized Wool-Blend Cocoon Coat,
$198 $99
BUY IT: Shark ION ROBOT R75 Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity and Voice Control,
$469.99 $249.99
BUY IT: Red Copper 10-pc. Cookware Set As Seen on TV,
$119.99 $67.99
BUY IT: Contrast Ratio Wireless 3D Gaming DLP Projector,
$899 $799
BUY IT: VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier,
$59.99, $28.79
BUY IT: Netvue 1080P Home Security WiFi Camera,
$54.98, $42.99
BUY IT: Zyllion Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager,
$149.95, $119.96
BUY IT: Samsung - 65" Class - LED - Q6F Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR,
$1,799.99 $1,297.99
BUY IT: PlayStation VR Creed: Rise to Glory and SUPERHOT VR Bundle,
$349.99 $249.99
