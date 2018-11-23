Dua Lipa Is an Ethereal Beauty and More Best Dressed Stars

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for MADELEINE
Celebrities created a winter wonderland with their epic fashion this week.
While Thanksgiving and winter weather had most celebs hanging out inside with their families, many managed to make it out to A-list events and stun. It was impressive. From the Governor's Awards in Hollywood to the 70th Bambi Awards in Germany, stars are inspiring our wardrobe all over the world.
Case in point: Dua Lipa's sheer, long-sleeve, floor-length gown that features beautiful ruffles down the sleeves and skirt of the dress. With a darling pair of earring and silver bangle, the star's look transports us into a fairy tale with its feminine and ethereal appeal.
She wasn't the only one, however, that demonstrated epic winter style. Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite!
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex stuns in her seasonal best with raspberry dress and burgundy coat from Club Monaco, paired with opaque tights and Givenchy ankle boots.
Constance Wu
The Fresh Off the Boat stars' accessories are next level. The actress stuns with orange hoop earrings and a metallic pyramid-shaped bag to wear with her multicolored shirt and pleated skirt.
Rita Ora
We were transported into a fairy tale when the singer hit the red carpet of the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 in a feathered frock.
Millie Bobbi Brown
Cute, effortlessly cool and chic—the Stranger Things actress' continues to set the standard for teens in this blue puff coat, plaid shirt dress and black heels.
Kelly Rowland
The singer brings a new silhouette of the jumpsuit to the red carpet and we love it!
Dua Lipa
The "New Rules" singer is an ethereal beauty in a sheer gown at the 70th Bambi Awards in Germany.
Gemma Chan
This one-shoulder blue gown was stunning at the Governor's Awards.
Chloe Grace Moretz
If you love suiting, you'll fall for the actress' grey suit at the Museum of Modern Art's 11th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel.
Emily Blunt
The actress' recent style is as sweet as a spoon full of sugar—here's proof.