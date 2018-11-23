Dua Lipa Is an Ethereal Beauty and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for MADELEINE

Celebrities created a winter wonderland with their epic fashion this week.

While Thanksgiving and winter weather had most celebs hanging out inside with their families, many managed to make it out to A-list events and stun. It was impressive. From the Governor's Awards in Hollywood to the 70th Bambi Awards in Germany, stars are inspiring our wardrobe all over the world.

Case in point: Dua Lipa's sheer, long-sleeve, floor-length gown that features beautiful ruffles down the sleeves and skirt of the dress. With a darling pair of earring and silver bangle, the star's look transports us into a fairy tale with its feminine and ethereal appeal.

Photos

Jeannie Mai Shares a Holiday Gift Guide for the Hardworking Fashionista

She wasn't the only one, however, that demonstrated epic winter style. Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite!

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Dressed

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex stuns in her seasonal best with raspberry dress and burgundy coat from Club Monaco, paired with opaque tights and Givenchy ankle boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Constance Wu

The Fresh Off the Boat stars' accessories are next level. The actress stuns with orange hoop earrings and a metallic pyramid-shaped bag to wear with her multicolored shirt and pleated skirt. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rita Ora

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Rita Ora

We were transported into a fairy tale when the singer hit the red carpet of the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 in a feathered frock.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Millie Bobby Brown

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Millie Bobbi Brown

Cute, effortlessly cool and chic—the Stranger Things actress' continues to set the standard for teens in this blue puff coat, plaid shirt dress and black heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kelly Rowland

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

The singer brings a new silhouette of the jumpsuit to the red carpet and we love it!

ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for MADELEINE

Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer is an ethereal beauty in a sheer gown at the 70th Bambi Awards in Germany.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Gemma Chan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gemma Chan

This one-shoulder blue gown was stunning at the Governor's Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed, Chloe Grace Moretz

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

Chloe Grace Moretz

If you love suiting, you'll fall for the actress' grey suit at the Museum of Modern Art's 11th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emily Blunt

The actress' recent style is as sweet as a spoon full of sugar—here's proof.

Article continues below

Best Dressed of the Week: 11.23
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
13.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
60.0%
0.0%
26.7%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , VG , Best Dressed
Latest News
ESC: Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Supermoms on a Budget

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

Vanessa Hudgen's Denim, Meghan Markle's Coat and More Celeb Style on Sale for Black Friday

ESC: Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

ESC: Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai's Holiday Gift Guide Is for the Hardworking Fashionista

ESC: Chaos Magazine, Mickey Mouse at 90, Embargoed

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's Homage to Mickey Mouse Is Trés Chic

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres' New Holiday Collection at Walmart Will Make You and Your Wallet Happy

ESC: Zoe Kravirz, Tiffany & Co

Zoe Kravitz Calls Big Little Lies Cast Her Inspiration in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.