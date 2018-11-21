Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

It's #WomanCrushWednesday and we're crushing hard on Emily Blunt's style.

Now that star is out and about in promotion of her new film, Mary Poppins Returns, we're reminded of her style prowess. From the red carpet to street style, her looks are always polished and never boring. She brings edge and sass to timeless styles and remains unafraid to rock sequins or bold prints.

Since the days of The Devil Wears Prada, we've had a keen eye on her looks. However, recently, she's stunned with awing outfits that are worth a second look. In this month alone, she's worn a polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that gave new life to the print, a one-shoulder jumpsuit that's perfect for the holidays and a metallic sequined set, complete by a crop top and maxi skirt that stunned on the red carpet.