Jordan Rodgers Publicly Shades Aaron in Latest Family Feud Drama

Things aren't looking so peaceful in the Rodgers family this holiday season.

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers don't have the closest relationship. In fact, the NFL player hasn't talked to his brother since 2014.

While everyone has stayed pretty quiet and hasn't addressed any family drama in recent months, all that changed one day before Thanksgiving.

It started Wednesday morning when Aaron shared a video on Twitter where he asked fans to donate to those affected by the California wildfires.

"In Northern California—where I was born and raised—the city of Paradise burned to the ground and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the state," he shared in a video message. "I've personally reached out to my friend and the Mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help."