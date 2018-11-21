Jordan Rodgers Publicly Shades Aaron in Latest Family Feud Drama

Isaac Brekken/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 12:29 PM
Things aren't looking so peaceful in the Rodgers family this holiday season.
It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers don't have the closest relationship. In fact, the NFL player hasn't talked to his brother since 2014.
While everyone has stayed pretty quiet and hasn't addressed any family drama in recent months, all that changed one day before Thanksgiving.
It started Wednesday morning when Aaron shared a video on Twitter where he asked fans to donate to those affected by the California wildfires.
"In Northern California—where I was born and raised—the city of Paradise burned to the ground and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the state," he shared in a video message. "I've personally reached out to my friend and the Mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help."
In addition to donating $1 million, Aaron is hoping fans will retweet his post using the #Retweet4Good hashtag to raise even more funds.
When Jordan saw the post, however, he decided to add his own message while urging people to donate.
"PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE," he told his Twitter followers. "But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe....Everything else just feels like an act."
Oh!
Pop culture fans first learned of the family feud when Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. During hometown dates, Jordan revealed the Green Bay Packers quarterback isn't close with his family.
"It's something we don't really like to talk about a lot. It pains both of us not to have that relationship. We miss our brother," brother Luke Rodgers shared on an episode. "We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family."
To learn more about how you can help those affected by the California wildfires, visit the North Valley Community Foundation's website.
