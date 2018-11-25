A Mom Went to a Full Moon Drum Circle and Hasn’t Been Seen Since: Is Up and Vanished About to Solve Another Cold Case?

Can Up and Vanished help solve another cold case?

The hit podcast is attempting to go 2-for-2 when it comes to figuring out what exactly happened in the two cases of missing women host Payne Lindsey and the rest of the Up and Vanished team have taken on since launching in 2016.

In season one, Payne, 30, played a key role in helping determine the two men who've been arrested for the alleged murder Tara Grinstead, the former beauty queen and local teacher whose death in 2005 rocked the small town of Ocilla, Georgia. Yes, a curious arm-chair detective-turned-millennial-podcaster cracked the case.

The case and all of the developments that have happened since the podcast's first season ended in August 2017 were the focus of Oxygen's new limited event series, Up and Vanished, which aired last Sunday, riveting viewers will all of the twists and turns in the story of Tara's two former students who are currently awaiting trial for her murder.