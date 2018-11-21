Toni Braxton's Engagement Ring Is Missing After Losing Her Luggage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Toni Braxton, Engagement Ring

Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

Oh no! Toni Braxton has lost her engagement ring!

The 51-year-old "Un-Break My Heart" singer, who is engaged to rapper Birdman, revealed this week that she accidentally left on a plane a piece of Louis Vuitton luggage containing her halo-style, cushion-cut yellow diamond ring and other jewelry and that the bag was later found but most of the items were missing from it.

"Hey @Delta I left my LV train case on my flight from JFK to LAX on Tuesday. It's been impossible to get any type of assistance from anyone in the company! Can someone let delta know I'm trying to get in contact w/them? I've tried to no avail...pls help you're my favorite airlines," Braxton tweeted on Monday.

The following day, she wrote, "Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing...including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it...PLEEEASE return it!!!! I promise, no questions asked!"

Delta Air Lines has not responded publicly. A sources close to the singer told The Blast that the company has been in touch with the singer and is working on finding the missing ring.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Braxton also posted a throwback photo of herself wearing the ring on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I'm sad today...my engagement ring is missing...but I'm optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home."

Braxton revealed her and Birdman's engagement early this year. She recently said on E! News' Daily Pop that he "said I have to pick a date by the end of the year."

"We have to get married before the year is out," she said. "He said, 'Before next year.'"

She said the two would not wed in Las Vegas, although Birdman would get married to her anywhere, including a drive-through chapel.

"He said that we can go through a drive-through," she said. "I'm like, what are we gonna order, fries? So no."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Toni Braxton , Engagements , Jewelry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Sneak Peek: Robert Pattison & Kristen Stewart's "Twilight" Chemistry

LFO Singer Devin Lima Passes Away at Age 41

Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump

Oops! Tiffany Trump Leaves the Tag on Her Shoe en Route to Mar-a-Lago

Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy

The 14 TV Shows You Need to Recommend to Your Family and Friends

ESC: Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai's Holiday Gift Guide Is for the Hardworking Fashionista

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Denies Responsibility for Hurricane Katrina Victims' Deteriorating Homes

Carly Rae Jepsen, Party For One

Have a Party for One With Carly Rae Jepsen & Celebrate Her Birthday By Voting for Her Best Music Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.