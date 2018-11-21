Oops! Tiffany Trump Leaves the Tag on Her Shoe en Route to Mar-a-Lago

The Trumps are returning to a favorite spot for Thanksgiving.

With the annual holiday just days away, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron Trump, daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her three children, Arabella, 7, Joseph, 5, and Theodore, 2, boarded Air Force One on Tuesday en route to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Ivanka's younger sister, Tiffany Trump, also came along for the ride, giving off modern Legally Blonde vibes in a bubblegum pink double-breasted suit jacket paired with a pink lace skirt and gold pumps. However, eagle-eyed photographers spotted the tag still on the bottom of one of her shoes. Ivanka sported darker hues, including a plaid jacket, black turtleneck dress and brown boots.

After sharing a snap from the sky, Ivanka and her famous family touched down in Palm Beach, where the president's "Winter White House" is located.