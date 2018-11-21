Jeannie Mai's Holiday Gift Guide Is for the Hardworking Fashionista

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 10:05 AM
Jeannie Mai's holiday gift guide is for anyone that loves life hacks.
The Real host shared her favorite things, and with no coincidence, they're items that make her life as a TV host and style connoisseur easier. From coats that make your waist look smaller to holiday party-ready eye shadow to a book that will help you be more efficient, these products are must-haves that most people would appreciate.
"If your recipient is anything like me and has too much to do and too little time, this book is an excellent breakdown on how to make every hour efficient during your work day," Jeannie explained to E! News after recommending one of her favorite reads as a gift.
Fun, stylish and useful—check out the TV personality's 2018 holiday picks below!
"Karen Millen coats are the best coats out there because they widdle in the waist and square off shoulders while giving a well-priced look of luxury," Jeannie Mai told E! News. "I own 8."
"My girl Steph Shep just recently designed the #lbj, little black jean. Never knew you needed one? You will once you try these stretchy, sexy, bad girls on. Plus, the crochet waist tie sucks in all the holiday dinners to keep you confident for the gram."
"For those dark and stormy nights with your special [someone] or those LIT holiday parties. They have all the colors and glitter you could possibly need."
"The BEST mascara for a stocking stuffer to get those intense dramatic holiday eyes!"
"A range of full body products filled with pure organic earth ingredients. Every drop feels like its quenching your body with all the goodness it deserves to sustain its beauty."
"Our former first lady gets more real than she has ever been about past miscarriages and the struggles of power. Who wouldn't want to learn from this leading lady?"
"A humorous intellectual writes essays about being a 'bad' feminist today. She challenges us with the acceptance of our privilege and that we each come into this world with different experiences and perceptions."
"If your recipient is anything like me and has too much to do and too little time this book is an excellent breakdown on how to make every hour efficient during your work day."
