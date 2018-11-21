Kate Middleton's Latest Hairstyle Is the Perfect Holiday Look

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is trying out a new 'do. 

While stepping out for a visit to the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London on Wednesday, the mother of three surprised royal onlookers with a new look. 

Donning a burgundy skirt suit by Paule Ka paired with a black turtleneck and tights, Middleton looked perfectly prepared for the holiday season. While she typically sports her hair down in a blowout or half-up style, she opted for an unexpected twist—a stylish ponytail!

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Of course, this is hardly the first time Middleton has rocked a ponytail—she's tried voluminous versions, parted versions, slicked back versions and a few in between. 

However, Middleton topped off this pony with a sweet accent: a black velvet bow. The rest of her hair was styled in beach waves for a textured look. 

Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

It's the perfect accessory for dressing up a ponytail this holiday season, particularly if you still want to keep your hair out of your face while you're busy unwrapping presents, baking cookies or playing with your little cousins. 

After all, your hair is the last thing you want to worry about when you're having holiday fun. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

The Surprising Ways Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Benefited From Their Upcoming Wedding

ESC: Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Rodgers Publicly Shades Aaron in Latest Family Feud Drama

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Alex Rodriguez Hints at Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Gift

Piers Morgan, Ariana Grande

Piers Morgan Is in a Twitter War With Ariana Grande—and Her Mom!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Is Rocking a Sweet New Look Thanks to His Baby Girl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.