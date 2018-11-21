EXCLUSIVE!

Kevin Jonas Shares His Family's Very Special Thanksgiving Plans

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 8:30 AM

Thanksgiving has always been one of Kevin Jonas' favorite holidays.

Back when the Jonas Brothers were active, it allowed the musical trio to take a well-deserved break—when they weren't performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, that is. "It was always nice to take that moment," Kevin tells E! News exclusively. "Thanksgiving, for me, is always a very important holiday, especially because it was the kickoff to the season. It also was the first time to really settle down, put everything else aside and actually enjoy family."

This year, Kevin's wife and daughters will join him in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside PAW Patrol rescue pup Chase as he floats down the streets of New York City. "It'll be the first time they ever get to check out the whole environment around the parade, so that'll be cool," says Kevin, whose girls are 2 and 4. "I've done it a couple times, but being able to cheer Chase on, get him ready for the parade and see the installation process will be amazing." As Kevin's daughters are "huge fans" of the animated series, this "was a no-brainer."

Kevin's daughters may be too young to realize how famous he is, but appearing in the parade might change all that. "They've seen images, they've seen videos, but I don't think they actually get it," he says. "And that's OK with me. I have a dream of them one day being able to get it all."

Of course, watching the parade is a yearly tradition for the Jonas family. "Once Santa comes down the line, getting to see that moment, it's like, 'All right! Christmas is coming!'" the Camp Rock star explains. "It was what we did every Thanksgiving as a family. And, of course, later in life I was able to actually be a part of it and be in the parade a couple times—it was awesome!"

Kevin and his brothers—Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas—first appeared in the holiday parade in 2007, performing "S.O.S." for millions of viewers. "It was freezing that year. My hands were hurting so bad after the performance. It was miserably cold the whole time, but I couldn't be wearing gloves and playing the guitar. So, it was a little more difficult," Kevin confesses to E! News. "This year I don't have to do that, so I get to just bundle up and enjoy with my family."

After Thursday's parade, Kevin will join his family in New Jersey, where he can "just kind of hang out and relax." It "should be a good day," he says, but "the reality is, I'm just ready to eat!"

Kevin particularly enjoys the sides, like cranberry sauce and stuffing. "What it comes down to, for me, is the leftovers—the turkey sandwiches with everything in it after the fact. Like, you eat this huge meal, but then by like 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock at night, you're like, 'I could go for thirds,'" the singer laughs. "You start going back for the leftovers and that's when things get really fun!"

This year, there will be two extra place settings at the Jonas family's Thanksgiving table, as Joe and Nick are set to marry Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. "We all want to be together as much as possible, right? That's always the goal. It all just depends on scheduling and different things. It's nice. The more the family grows and the bigger it's getting, it's getting harder to shop for people!" the 31-year-old jokes. "But, Thanksgiving is a big one for our family."

