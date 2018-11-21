Kanye West Donates $500,000 to California Wildfire Relief

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home in Hidden Hills, Calif., is still standing after the Woolsey fire threatened to destroy it earlier this month. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave an update on it—and explained why she hired private firefighters—when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. "[The fires] got to our gate. Luckily, we had protection and firefighters right there who were helping us to get the fires out," Kardashian said. "We're still not in our home now because the smoke smell is too intense, and we have these machines everywhere trying to blow out the smoke smell. We were lucky; we're blessed."

As the fire ripped through their community, Kardashian's family was forced to evacuate for several days. "Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire. If our house went, then every other house would go," she said. "I know not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters—a company you can hire."