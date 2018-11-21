Natalie Dormer and Her Fiancé Break Up After 11 Years

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 7:28 AM

Natalie Dormer, Anthony Byrne

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Natalie Dormer is engaged no more. 

The Game of Thrones alum has split from her longtime fiancé, director Anthony Byrne. The news was confirmed in an interview for New Statesman. According to the magazine, "they've parted ways since promoting the film [In Darkness] this summer." E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. 

The low-key former couple met on the set of The Tudors, began dating in 2007 and had been engaged since 2011, when Byrne proposed on a boat in India. 

"We were on a lake in the middle of nowhere...He'll probably kill me actually, he's very private," she told The Independent at the time.  

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

Most recently, they worked together on In Darkness, serving as co-writers and producers together while Byrne directed and Dormer starred. 

"I don't know if you've ever been in a writing room but I wouldn't recommend it with your other half," the actress told People in August 2016.

Byrne echoed the challenges of writing together, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter"Because we didn't have an office or anything, we were in our own home writing, and then it would all kick off because we would disagree about something fundamentally or I would be a pain in the arse and I would challenge Nat, or myself. It's very easy to go, 'Oh, don't worry about that, it's going to be fine,' and you have to police that and in doing so you end up being the bad guy and end up having massive arguments."

Natalie Dormer, Anthony Byrne

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The actress was also not rushing to get married. As she explained to Flare back in 2014, "It's such a thing, right? So many little girls dream about their wedding day."

As she continued, "But with actresses, sometimes it's the inverse, because we get to be the centre of attention, looked up and down, dressed up for premieres all the time. The pull isn't quite as great." 

