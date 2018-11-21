Pusha T Accuses Drake of Hiring Fans to Attack Him at Toronto Concert

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pusha T

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pusha T's concert took a dangerous turn on Tuesday after a fight broke out during his concert at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

As the following video captured by Richie Assaly shows, the rapper had been performing his hit "M.F.T.R." when a few concertgoers threw beer at the artist. Pusha T immediately walked off the stage, but the drama didn't end there. A brawl broke out after the instigators seemingly tried to rush the stage and the artist's security team held them back. According to NBC News, police arrived at the scene and three people were hospitalized. However, Pusha T was not involved in the incident. 

After the brawl, Pusha T returned to the stage and performed his hit "Infrared." He also seemed to suggest that someone had paid the perpetrators to throw beer at him.   

"This n---a paid some n---a to throw beer, n---a!" he said. "F--k is that? Y'all know where the f--k I'm from? You don't even know! Keep going in this bitch!"

Read

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Many fans suspected Pusha T was referring to Drake, who is from Toronto and with whom Pusha T has had a long-running feud.

Drake declined NBC News' request for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drake , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Turned Her Big reputation Into an Unforgettable Tour

Blink 182, James Corden

The Internet Is Seriously Split on How to Pronounce Blink-182

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Facing Life in Prison

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Christmas Music Video Is a Mini Rom-Com

Dierks Bentley, Drunk on a Plane

Break Out Your Red Cups: It's Time to Celebrate Dierks Bentley's Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake Shares His Favorite Man of the Woods Tour Moment

Tyra Banks Drops New Rap Song for "Life-Size 2"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.