Taron Egerton's "Obtuse" #MeToo Comments Receive Backlash

Taron Egerton's comments on the #MeToo movement have stirred up controversy.

In an interview with the Radio Times, which has been widely circulated in the U.K. media, the 29-year-old actor was asked about the claims levied against his Billionaire Boys Club co-star Kevin Spacey, who went into hiding after multiple people accused him of sexual misconduct.

"If I had been the subject of his advances, I don't think that would have been the greatest challenge to deal with," Egerton said. "I don't think I would have felt rocked to the core by it."

Even after production wrapped, Egerton said he remained in contact with Spacey: "It's weird because he and I had stayed in touch; he had asked me to socialize." While he didn't see him, Egerton "didn't avoid" him, either. "I get texts like that from lots of actors I have worked with." The actor, who told The Sunday Telegraph he'd once viewed Spacey as an "audacious flirt," added, "When it all kicked off, I don't think I was particularly surprised by it. It's such a tricky, complicated and weird thing. It's almost Greek [tragedy], isn't it? He's just gone now. Gone."