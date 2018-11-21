Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in Red at Hubb Community Kitchen Visit

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 5:07 AM

Meghan Markle, Hubb Community Kitchen Visit

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Wednesday to see how the proceeds from her cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, are benefitting the local community.

As royal admirers will recall, the Duchess of Sussex launched the charity cookbook with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen back in September. Meghan, who wrote the foreword for the book, decided to support the initiative after she visited the kitchen in January and met women who had come together to cook with their families and neighbors after being  affected by the tragic Grenwell Tower fire. 

"For two days every week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together," the royal explained in a promotional video at the time. "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I'm passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities." 

The book features the women's personal recipes and showcases dishes from across the world, including the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The goal was to raise enough proceeds from the sale of the book to allow the kitchen to stay open seven days a week. The funds have enabled the kitchen to be completely renovated, with the women's input, and provide a warm and welcoming environment. According to the Palace, the women are now able to use the kitchen seven days a week and gain qualifications to launch their own initiatives to help benefit the kitchen and their community.

 

Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle During Date Night at the Theater

Meghan looked fabulous and festive in a red club Monaco coat and dress. Still, she didn't hesitate to tie on a black apron and start cooking with the local community members. Meghan was all smiles as she whipped up a number of dishes with the women. Of course, this should come as no surprise. The mother-to-be used to publish several recipes on her blog, The Tig, before her days as a royal, and she's been known to cook a pretty good roasted chicken.

Meghan Markle, Coat, Hubb Community Kitchen Visit

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During her visit, royal admirers also caught a glimpse of Meghan's growing baby bump, which the duchess tenderly cradled.

 

Meghan Markle, Baby Cradle, Hubb Community Kitchen Visit

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The project is a significant one for Meghan as it marks her first solo charity project. Of course her family members have been supportive and her mother and Prince Harry even attended her launch event at the Palace earlier this fall.

