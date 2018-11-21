Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Is "Bothered" by Her Sexy Photos

Millions of people "like" Kim Kardashian's sexy selfies, but Kanye West isn't one of them.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show today, where she was asked about a particular image that featured her baking in her bra and underwear. "OK, well...I was really baking brownies and birthday cake for my friend. I took a girls' trip to Palm Springs. That outfit I probably had under sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the 'gram—for the Instagram," the 38-year-old E! star said. "You know, we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram—but I wasn't walking around baking like that."

"I see," DeGeneres said. "Because you could burn yourself!"