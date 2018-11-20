Inside Jennifer Garner's Holiday Plans With Ben Affleck and Her New Boyfriend

'Tis the season for lots and lots of family time.

E! News has learned that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who finalized their divorce relatively recently, will be in each other's company this holiday season. A source told E! News they will be spending the holidays together as a family in Montana with their three kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

One can assume they will be headed to Big Sky, Mont., which is apparently an area that Affleck "loves." The Argo star traveled there with his previous romantic interest, Shauna Sexton, in October after finishing his stint in rehab. The two called it quits on their "casual relationship" not long afterwards. An insider told E! News at the time why the area is so significant to him. "He has spent a lot of time there both with the family and by himself...It's a good and a healthy place for him to be. He goes there to clear his mind and be out in nature. There's no distractions, and it's very peaceful," they shared.