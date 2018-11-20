This Is Us Makes Us Love Miguel & More Thanksgiving Surprises

This Is Us just did a whole lot for this year's Thanksgiving episode.

We saw how Jack got the necklace in Vietnam and we found out what's up with Miguel's kids and we saw how William and Jesse met and one of Randall's kids revealed a secret and Randall and Beth had an argument and young Randall wrote a college essay and we felt bad for Miguel and Sterling K. Brown also just stood there in only his underwear for a sec.

It was a lot to keep track of, since nearly the entire cast and multiple time periods played a part in the episode in some way or another. Questions were answered, turkey was eaten, and we're tired but full and pretty happy, to be quite honest with you.

Let's dig into all the things we learned, shall we?