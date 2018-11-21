20 Random Pop Culture Gifts You Never Knew You Needed This Holiday

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lionel Richie, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, Pop Culture Holidays

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Tis the season to never disappoint in the gift-giving department.

If you're like us, the holidays can get a little stressful as you try to find the perfect gift for the friend, co-worker or family member that has everything. As for when you need to give a present to the pop culture fan in your life, the pressure may be even higher.

While Pizzaslime has more than a few amazing products to choose from, if you're not quick to click, you may just be out of luck. Darn you sold out sign!

It got us thinking of all our favorite stars who are much more than musicians, reality TV stars and actors. As it turns out, they are quite the entrepreneurs who have some clever and unique items perfect for the holiday season.

We compiled some of the most impressive items and businesses in our gallery below just in time for Black Friday and beyond. Trust us: We have a feeling you're going to find something great for someone extra special on your holiday list.

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

That's hot! The reality star's nail polish collection for your four-legged friends features five youthful colors hand-picked and named by Paris. They're also named after herself and her brood of dogs.

SHOP: nail & bone by Paris Hilton Collection

Lionel Richie, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of JcPenney

Lionel Richie

Hello, this is the bedding you're looking for! The American Idol judge has a home line at JcPenney that includes pillows, comforters, towels and more.

SHOP: Lionel Richie Home

Tiffany Haddish, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of Lawry’s

Tiffany Haddish

Anybody hungry? The Hollywood actress teamed up with Lawry's to launch a limited-edition bottle featuring her photo alongside her family recipe.

SHOP: Lawry's Tiffany Haddish Limited Edition Seasoned Salt

Article continues below

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Pop Culture Holiday

Anthony Serrantonio

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

When she's not on a family vacation with her Jersey Shore roommates, the beloved MTV reality star is working on her beauty products that include the 24/7 bio protect moisturizer.

SHOP: Naturally Woww

Leeanne Locken, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of L'Infinity

LeeAnne Locken

In between wedding planning, The Real Housewives of Dallas star managed to create the ultimate little black dress that can be worn 175 different ways. Hello, versatility!

SHOP: L'Infinity

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of Tommy John Underwear

Kevin Hart

Don't act like you don't have a friend—or family member—who could use some new underwear this holiday. Luckily, the actor swears by Tommy John underwear and even has his own collection.

SHOP: Tommy John Underwear 

Article continues below

Michael Strahan, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of JcPenney

Michael Strahan

He may be all about the suit and tie look on Good Afternoon America and NFL game days. But for this TV star, his line at JcPenney has a lot of comfortable choices thanks to slippers, denim jackets, pajamas, jogger pants and more.

SHOP: Msx By Michael Strahan

Shannon Beador, Pop Culture Holiday

Instagram

Shannon Beador

For the person on your list who loves The Real Housewives of Orange County, chances are they will be more than happy to try a food item from Shannon's QVC line. Choices include veggie burgers, seafood meals and more.

SHOP: Real for Real Cuisine

Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of TTM Lifestyle

Taylor McKinney

The Teen Mom OG star and his wife Maci Bookout have big plans for their clothing line in 2019. In fact, they're launching new items on Black Friday including unisex denim jackets.

SHOP: TTM Lifestyle

Article continues below

Audrina Patridge

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Prey Swim By Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge

Before her return to reality TV with The Hills: New Beginnings, the MTV star has been busy designing swimsuits for several years. The line embodies Audrina's California roots, love for international travels and the ocean alike.

SHOP: Prey Swim

Nicole Ari Parker, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of The GymWrap

Nicole Ari Parker

In 2012, the Hollywood actress and model created and launched The GymWrap—a stylish headband developed to minimize the sweat absorption into one's hair through a unique blend of materials that allows heat to escape while letting cool air in. Fitness lovers will thank you for this gift.

SHOP: The GymWrap

Alexis Waters, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of Alexis Waters

Alexis Waters

One of The Bachelor's most memorable contestants has some jewelry that the leading lady in your life may love. "It's not every day that you can feel a sense of confidence and empowerment without breaking the bank," Alexis shared with E! News. "They are also a great stocking stuffer!"

SHOP: Hoop Nation by Alexis

Article continues below

Reza Farahan, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of Reza Be Obsessed

Reza Farahan

The Shahs of Sunset star was determined to make an affordable hair care line with the best ingredients and technology.

SHOP: Reza Be Obsessed

Blake Shelton

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Smithworks Vodka

Blake Shelton

It's no secret that celebs love to invest in or create their own alcohol brands. But for this country singer, he's all about Smithworks Vodka that is perfect for your New Year's celebration.

SHOP: Smithworks Vodka

LaLa Kent, Pop Culture Holiday

Instagram

Lala Kent

The MVP of SUR and Vanderpump Rules has a cruelty-free beauty brand consisting of eyeliner, highlighter, glosses and more. And here you thought she was only a hostess.

SHOP: Give Them Lala Beauty

Article continues below

Tituss Burgess, Pop Culture Holiday

Instagram

Tituss Burgess

After the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star sang about wine on the show, he got the idea for releasing his own alcohol line.

SHOP: pbtb Wine

Kate Walsh

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kate Walsh

After breaking up with her boyfriend, the actress developed the original Boyfriend fragrance so that women everywhere could enjoy the cozy, delicious feeling of love—whether they are in a relationship or not.

SHOP: Boyfriend Perfume

Rob Kardashian, Fathers Day Gifts By Famous Dads

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Rob Kardashian

Looking to improve your sock game? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a line of stand-out, spirited, slogan-centric sock designs. And yes, they have kids and holiday sets.

SHOP: Arthur George Socks

Article continues below

Nick Offerman

offermanwoodshop.com

Nick Offerman

Perhaps it's perfect for the Ron Swanson in your life. Maybe it's for the guy participating in No-Shave November. Whatever the case may be, the Parks and Recreation star has the mustache comb for you.

SHOP: Wood Offerman Shop

Patricia Altschul, Pop Culture Holiday

Instagram

Patricia Altschul

Attention all Southern Charm fans, don't act like you don't want to use one of Patricia's custom pet caftans, PJs, scarves or pillows.

SHOP: Patricia's Couture

So what are you waiting for shoppers? Let's start buying and help a Santa out.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Christmas , Holidays , VG , , Top Stories , Thanksgiving , Black Friday , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Latest News
Twilight, Edward, Bella

The Stars of Twilight 10 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

Scarlett Johansson, Thanksgiving

How Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Plan to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Turned Her Big reputation Into an Unforgettable Tour

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Cook Like a Kardashian: Get Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's Thanksgiving Recipes

Michael B. Jordan

7 Michael B. Jordan Moments That Will Make You Swoon

Beyonce & More A-List Stars Who May Have a Vegan Thanksgiving

"Twilight" Turns 10: Blast From Interviews Past

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.