8 Times Mark Ruffalo Made You Smile So Hard You Could Barely Stand It

Listen up everyone!

Mark Ruffalo is 51 years old today and our obsession with him is just as strong now that he's officially over the hill as it's ever been.

Seeing as the acclaimed actor's birthday coincides with Thanksgiving this year, we definitely have a little something extra to be thankful for, don't you think?

Over the years, the star has melted our hearts and made us swoon as the love interest in rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven.

He's made us go a little weak in the knees as a hunky superhero on-screen—AKA as The Hulk—and a total heartthrob off-screen.

He also manages to crack us up with clever captions on social media. Not to mention, his political passion is absolutely perfect.

So, we decided the only appropriate way to celebrate Ruffalo's birthday is by breaking down each and every reason why he puts a big ol' grin on our faces.

Trust us, there are a bunch!