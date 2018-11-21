Can't Miss Black Friday Sales of 2018

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 6:00 AM
Stocksy
Run, don't walk because Black Friday is upon us.
Now is not the time to casually stroll through the mall and window shop for hours on end. If you want to get the best deals, you've got to act fast. A lot of you favorites are having store-wide discount parties that only last for a cool 24 hours. Other store offers require a code, and then some are offering deals on specific must-have products.
Whether you're planning to knockout your holiday shopping list in one day or you're simply picking up a few things for yourself, these are all Black Friday deals you need to know about now.
2(X)IST
Nov. 21-25 get 40% off site-wide (excludes sale items) with the code: BF40. Also get free shipping if you spend more than $50+.
Accessory Concierge
Nov. 22-26 get 40% off sitewide with the code: BLACKFRIDAY2018.
Adornmonde
For Black Friday get 15% off orders of $100+, 25% off over $500 +, over and 35% off orders of $1000+.
Algenist
From Nov. 21-28 take 30% off sitewide.
Alternative Apparel
From Nov. 22-25 take 30% off sitewide with the code: THANKS30.
Astrid & Miyu
From Nov. 20-27 take 25% off sitewide, no code needed.
Best Buy
Now through Black Friday shop various deals online.
Bevel
From 22-25 take 30% off all orders (excluding subscriptions, Trimmer and gift card) plus free ground shipping on orders over $50.
Bombas
From Nov.19-26 take 20% off sitewide.
Chinese Laundry
Nov. 21-23 take 30% off sitewide, excluding best sellers with promo code: HOLIDAY.
Cole Haan
From Nov. 18 –24 Cole Haan will be offering 50% off 400+ boots, grand styles, bags and outerwear styles and 30% off everything else.
Cover FX
From Nov. 20-25 take 25% off entire site + free shipping + GWP Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops (on orders $50+).
Dormify
From Nov. 21-25 take 25% off with the code: BLACKFRIDAY2018.
DreamCloud Sleep
If you order between now and Black Friday/Cyber Monday, you will receive $200 off a DreamCloud mattress (sale prices range from $999 for a full amd $1,299 for a cal king).
Erno Laszlo
From Nov. 23-26 get 30% off all purchases online (some exclusions apply).
FabFitFun
From Nov. 18-26 use the code: FRIYAY and new members can get 20% off their first seasonal subscription + gift with purchase, or seasonal members can upgrade to the annual membership and get $20 spring add-on credit and expired members can reactivate their account and get $10 off the first seasonal subscription + gift with purchase.
First Aid Beauty
For Black Friday get a free bag of 4 Deluxe Samples with any order of $35+ (Samples: Coconut Water Cream, Skin Lab AHA liquid, Ginger Turmeric Mask, Ultra Repair Cream).
Fresh
From Nov. 23–24 any $75+ purchase receives 4 deluxe samples + makeup bag + free standard shipping. $125+ purchases receives 6 deluxe samples + makeup bag (create your own) + free standard shipping.
Gaiam
From 21-24 take 25% off sitewide + FREE Shipping with the promo code: BLACKFRIDAY25.
ghd
For Black Friday take 25% off all giftsets (except for the glacial blue collection). All purchases also receive a sample of the heat protect spray.
Gorjana
From Nov. 22-24, spend $100 get $20 off, spend $150 get $50 off,s pend $250 get $100 off.
JCPenney
Now through Black Friday shop various deals online.
Juice Beauty
From Nov. 23-24 Select best-sellers will be at a discounted price (ranging from 20-50% off).
Kat Von D Beauty
From Nov. 22-24 for every $75 purchase, you'll get a FREE large makeup bag with a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and your choice of a FULL SIZE Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.
KINLY
From Nov. 21-26 take 25% off sitewide, no code required.
Kohl's
Now through Black Friday shop various deals online.
KORAL
From Nov. 23-25 take up to 60% off sale items.
La Colombe
From Nov. 23-25 receive a free single 4-Pack or 12 oz box with any purchase over $50.
Lancer Skincare
From Nov. 20-24 spend $300 and get Free Full-Size Advanced C Radiance Treatment ($85 value). Also get 20% off orders of $50+ with the code: 20OFF50 and 30% off orders of $100+ with the code: 30OFF100.
Levi's
Now through Friday take 40% sitewide with the code: INDIGO.
Lord & Taylor
From Nov. 20-25 take an extra 40% off clearance; $49.99 for Women's & Men's cashmere + $29.99 fpr Women's cashmere accessories, starting at $59.99 Women's puffers and get 50% off select fragrances.
MILLY
From Nov. 20–26, get 20% off sitewide with any purchase of $300 or more with the code: GIVETHX.
Nectar Sleep
If you order between now and Black Friday, you will receive $125 off a Nectar mattress plus two free Nectar pillows. (Sale prices range from $375 for a twin and $775 for a Cal King.)
Nicole Miller
From Nov. 23-25 take 25% off the entire site.
Parker Smith
On Black Friday take 25% off sitewide with the code: BLACKFRIDAY25.
Patchology
Black Friday through Cyber Monday take 40% off sitewide.
Perricone MD
From Nov. 19-23 shop exlusive deals online with the code: HOLIDAY18.
Philosophy
For Black Friday take 40% off your order + receive 100 loyalty bonus points when you spend $75+.
PopSockets
On Nov. 23 take 20% off sitewide.
Privé Revaux
From Nov. 23-26 take 25% off all orders of $50 using the discount code: Prive18.
QUAY
From Nov. 20-25 buy one item and get a second item for free.
Radley London
From Nov. 23-27 take 30% off sitewide.
Rhone
From 21-25 take 25% off sitewide plus 35% off orders of $350+.
Saks OFF 5th
From Nov. 20-26: Designer Sunglasses are buy 1, get 1 50% off; 50% off all coats, men's & women's cashmere & all designer jeans, 50% off Women's boots/booties , 50% off Vince sweaters, 50% off already reduced designer apparel, 20% off beauty & fragrance, 3 for $999 Zegna Suits, 50% off hats, gloves & scarves.
Seafolly
From Nov. 21-26 take 30% off select styles.
Space NK
From Nov. 21-26 buy one get one half off.
StriVectin
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday take 30% off sitewide.
Storets
For Black Friday take up to 70% off selected items.
Sunday Somewhere
From Nov. 22-27 select styles will be 30%-50% off.
Swimsuits For All
From Nov. 22-25 take 45% off sitewide.
Teva
From Nov. 22-25 take up to 40% off.
True Religion
From Nov. 22-24 take 50% off entire site.
Wander Beauty
From Nov. 21-25 take 25% off sitewide.
Warp + Weft Jeans
From Nov. 21-24 all full price jeans at 50% off with the code: BLACKFRIDAY.
Wayfair
From Nov.16-30 get up to 80% off rugs and wall art, up to 75% off Bedding & Sheet Sets, up to 70% off Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, etc., up to 60% off kid's playsets & more.
Wildfox
From Nov 22-25 take 40% off sitewide with the code: Huge.
White + Warren
From Nov. 21-26 take 25% off sitewide, no code required.
For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?