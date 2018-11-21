How Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Plan to Celebrate Thanksgiving

One of the most fun, food-filled holidays is almost upon us. Of course, we're talking about Thanksgiving.

With the annual feast just a day away, the stars are aligning with their loved ones all around the country to celebrate the special November day. For some, that means packing bags and jetting off to wherever home is, like Shawn Mendes, who will be uniting with his family in Canada.

For others, the holiday calls for a visit to the Big Apple for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where stars like Ashley Tisdale and John Legend will be performing and participating.

Wherever the holiday takes them, there is sure to be plenty of food there. For birthday girl Scarlett Johansson, who will turn 34 years old on Thursday, the holiday serves as a double celebration every seven years. So, what's on the birthday agenda? The famous mom to 4-year-old Rose Dauriac will be cooking for her family, as she confirmed to E!'s Jason Kennedy.