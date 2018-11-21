How Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Plan to Celebrate Thanksgiving

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 3:00 AM
One of the most fun, food-filled holidays is almost upon us. Of course, we're talking about Thanksgiving.
With the annual feast just a day away, the stars are aligning with their loved ones all around the country to celebrate the special November day. For some, that means packing bags and jetting off to wherever home is, like Shawn Mendes, who will be uniting with his family in Canada.
For others, the holiday calls for a visit to the Big Apple for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where stars like Ashley Tisdale and John Legend will be performing and participating.
Wherever the holiday takes them, there is sure to be plenty of food there. For birthday girl Scarlett Johansson, who will turn 34 years old on Thursday, the holiday serves as a double celebration every seven years. So, what's on the birthday agenda? The famous mom to 4-year-old Rose Dauriac will be cooking for her family, as she confirmed to E!'s Jason Kennedy.
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; LauriPatterson
Plenty of stars will be ringing in Thanksgiving with their parents, siblings and loved ones, like Tracee Ellis Ross, who shared with E! News that there is usually a fight over who will make the macaroni and cheese in her family. Over at Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson's house, he'll be cooking up a vegan meal for his relatives. Meanwhile, there are 15 relatives from Arizona heading for Coco Austin and Ice-T's house. Not to fret—Coco has cooked up plenty of holiday fun for her family, including trips to Broadway to take in some family-friendly shows.
How does a family of supermodels ring in the special day? According to Yolanda Hadid, by cooking, playing games and cards, knitting and simply being together.
After all, isn't that what the holidays are for?
Check out E!'s video above to hear the stars dish on their plans—and an early Happy Thanksgiving to all!
