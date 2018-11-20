Kendall Jenner Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise With YouTube Star David Dobrik

Talk about a night to remember, dolls.

When YouTube star David Dobrik received a surprise DM from Kendall Jenner, he didn't know what to expect. In fact, he admitted to being full on "scared" when he got the message on his phone.

But once the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked if she can be "best friends" with the 22-year-old, nobody could have expected what would come next.

In a new video posted onto YouTube, David revealed how he was able to help plan a surprise birthday party for his friend Zane. As it turns out, he couldn't have done it without Kendall, Harry Hudson and Kaia Gerber.

"At the top of his wish list was a mechanical bull and a wedding cake so we had to try our best," he shared.