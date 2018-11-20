Christina El Moussa Says Rumored Feud With Joanna Gaines Is a ''Load of Bulls--t''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina El Moussa, Joanna Gaines

HGTV

Christina El Moussa has nothing but love for fellow #girlboss Joanna Gaines.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Christina El Moussa vehemently denied claims that she and the Magnolia Home designer are feuding over competing businesses. The Flip or Flop star said the reports of a "war" is a "load of bulls--t."

Christina said that although she's "never commented on a tabloid EVER (and have swallowed a load of shit from these tabloids)" she can't help but dispel these "disgusting" rumors. "I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs... #girlboss is my motto," the 35-year-old wrote. 

The mother-of-two concluded her message, "Nothing but respect for @joannagaines ♥️ #goodvibesonly."

News of the fake feud emerged after Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines announced they are launching their own TV network in partnership with Discovery, soon after Christina revealed she is getting her own spin-off series Christina on the Coast on HGTV.

Photos

Joanna Gaines' Quotes on Love, Life & Family

The exciting announcement means that Christina and Joanna might end up competing for viewers, but as Christina made clear, this is not a source of conflict. And while the two women are both interior designers, it must be said that they have distinctly different taste in home decor. 

Christina is into the cool tones and modern lines that one sees in a beach side home, which she has showcased in Fixer Upper and plans to show off on her new show. Further evidence: Christina's show is going to be called Christina on the Coast

On the other side of the spectrum is the Gaines family, who plan to film a majority of their content in the rural town of Waco, Tex., where their Magnolia Home business is located. On Fixer Upper Joanna draws inspiration from the rustic countryside, as well as the history of the homes they flip. 

So, it's safe to say there is no tea to be found.

Now, let's get back to more important matters, like shiplap versus paneling. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina El Moussa , Joanna Gaines , Feuds , Controversy , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Facing Life in Prison

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., Kate McClure, Mark D'Amico

Inside the Unbelievably Twisted GoFundMe Scandal That'll Make You Think Twice Before Donating

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyonce

Katy Perry Beats Out Taylor Swift on Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Women in Music

Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham, Venetian, Las Vegas

Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Lavish Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties in Las Vegas

Kendall Jenner, David Dobrik

Kendall Jenner Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise With YouTube Star David Dobrik

All the Times Ryan Reynolds Went There With His Acting Roles

Lindsay Lohan's History of Being Flirtatious on Instagram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.