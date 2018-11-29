Relive Birthday Boy Chadwick Boseman's Super (Hero) Roles Over the Years & Vote for Your Favorite to Celebrate

We might not be in Wakanda, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the king of the Marvel kingdom.

Today is Chadwick Boseman's birthday and as the ruler and hero of Wakanda AKA Black Panther/T'Challa we feel it's necessary to honor the actor for his role as the legendary Marvel character...and the characters that came before him.

In honor of Boseman's birthday—he is now 41 years old—we've rounded up his most iconic and memorable characters thus far in his career for you to reminisce about.

The South Carolina native might be most known for his role in Black Panther and the Avengers films, but he has been on television as Nathaniel Ray on Lincoln Heights and played other fictional characters in films such as Draft Day.

His favorite genre of films however would be biographies or documentaries. Throughout his career, Boseman has channeled his inner real-life hero by portraying icons such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.