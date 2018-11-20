Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

Wish you had a front row seat to Mandy Moore 's wedding? Here's your chance!

Shortly after the This Is Us star married Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith Sunday in Los Angeles, new footage has surfaced from wedding guests that shows just how romantic the day was.

In video posted on Instagram, the newlyweds took to the stage at their reception and performed in front of their guests at The Fig House.

And when it was time for that final lyric, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the lips that got a round of applause from lucky attendees.

"11•18•18," Mandy shared on Instagram after the festivities wrapped up. Taylor added, "Well, that was fun."