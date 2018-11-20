Millie Bobby Brown Hints Stranger Things Won't End With Season 3

Don't worry, Stranger Things fans. Season three might not be the show's final season after all.

Millie Bobby Brown seemingly dropped this hint during her guest appearance on Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Stephen Colbert questioned the Eleven star about a recent photo that showed her tearing up after filming the most recent season. The photo, along with her caption "told u…," sent fans into a frenzy and left them wondering if they would be saying goodbye to the citizens of Hawkins, Ind. But after the host asked the actress if the photo signified the series' end or a character's death, Brown shot these notions down.

"No! I'm just a very emotional person," she insisted. "When it comes to my closest people, like, I'm not good at goodbyes."

She then reiterated the photo was taken on the last day of the season.

"Of the season, not the show," she reemphasized, "The season."

However, the two-time Emmy nominee realized she may have already said too much.

"Watch Netflix, like, call me after this and be like, ‘You can't say anything' and I'm like ‘OK, got it," she quipped.