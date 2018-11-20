Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in December 2018

The season of giving is in full swing, and Netflix is giving its subscribers a lot to be thankful for before Thanksgiving. From new movies starring Jennifer Aniston (Dumplin') and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box), to Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, December is a good month to stay inside and get through your queue. While Netflix is adding hit movies like 8 Mile and Avengers: Infinity War to its library, it will also lose Moana, Spotlight and other popular titles. On the TV front, all seven seasons of FX's Sons of Anarchy will stop streaming after Dec. 1.

Take a look at what's coming and going on Netflix in December:

Available 12/1/18

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs. Wild With Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little