Blac Chyna Calls Out Rob Kardashian and Tyga in Scathing Instagram Post

Blac Chyna has a few choice words for her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

The model called out the fathers of her two children in a cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

"'So' my children aren't supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?" she wrote. "As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve."

Rob is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Tyga is the father of her 6-year-old son, King Cairo. It looks like both men have taken the high road and refrained from publicly commenting on Blac Chyna's post.

It's no secret Blac Chyna has had beef with Rob ever since they called off their engagement in 2017. As fans will recall, Blac Chyna and Rob got into an X-rated social media war after their split, which resulted in her obtaining a restraining order against her former fiancé.

Fast-forward a year later and it seemed like the exes were actually on good terms.

"Chyna and Rob are fine right now," an insider told E! News this summer. "There's no major drama between them; it's all civil and they're getting along for Dream."