Nicole Kidman Thought She was "Terrible" in Key Big Little Lies Scene

Turns out Nicole Kidman hated her performance in arguably one of the best scenes of Big Little Lies season one. In the new Variety cover story on the Emmy and Oscar winner, Kidman reveals she hated the therapy scene opposite Robin Weigert, the scene that most likely had a hand in clinching her the Emmy for playing Celeste Wright in the HBO series based on the book of the same name.

"When I saw the therapy scene, which people really responded to, I thought I was terrible," Kidman told Variety. "And everyone was like, ‘No, no!' I think it was because I felt too exposed and vulnerable. It was probably too much for me to see."