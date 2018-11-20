The Conners Sneak Peek: Darlene's New Boyfriend Reminds the Family of a Certain Someone...

There's something about Neil. In the above exclusive sneak peek of "Miracles," the Tuesday, Nov. 20 episode of ABC's The Conners, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Dan (John Goodman) get together with Darlene's new beau Neil (Justin Long) and, well, they have some thoughts on the new man in Darlene's life. Thoughts being…he's a lot like the old man in her life.

Darlene is telling him what he'll like and to do right off the bat, which sort of delights Dan and Jackie.

"He's great, right?" Darlene asks.

"Yeah, does he remind you of anybody?" Jackie asks back.

"Not really," Darlene says.