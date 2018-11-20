EXCLUSIVE!

The Conners Sneak Peek: Darlene's New Boyfriend Reminds the Family of a Certain Someone...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's something about Neil. In the above exclusive sneak peek of "Miracles," the Tuesday, Nov. 20 episode of ABC's The Conners, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Dan (John Goodman) get together with Darlene's new beau Neil (Justin Long) and, well, they have some thoughts on the new man in Darlene's life. Thoughts being…he's a lot like the old man in her life.

Darlene is telling him what he'll like and to do right off the bat, which sort of delights Dan and Jackie.

"He's great, right?" Darlene asks.

"Yeah, does he remind you of anybody?" Jackie asks back.

"Not really," Darlene says.

Photos

The Conners: The Family Is All Smiles in New Portraits

The Conners

ABC

"Here's a clue, because I want you to figure it out: David!" Jackie says.

David being Darlene's ex-husband played by Johnny Glaecki. Darlene doesn't see it, saying they're entirely different.

"She's controlling Neil the same way she controlled David," Jackie laughs.

"He has the jumpy, scared eyes as David. Are you sure that wasn't David?" Dan asks.

Also in the episode, a member of the famous TV family makes a life-changing announcement no one saw coming. Meanwhile, Dan is suspicious Becky (Lecy Goranson) isn't sticking to her end of the deal about her drinking, Darlene continues her job search and Jackie offers to give English lessons to a busboy at Becky's restaurant.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Conners , Roseanne , Justin Long , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Hints Stranger Things Won't End With Season 3

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in December 2018

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's Reaction to Ellen Pompeo's Call for Diversity Is a Big Mood

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Her Split From Shawn Booth

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman Thought She was "Terrible" in Key Big Little Lies Scene

Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, Evanna Lynch, Milo Manheim

Who Won Dancing with the Stars Season 27?

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Throws Himself Over a Fence in New Promo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.