Who Won Dancing with the Stars Season 27?

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images;Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images;David Livingston/Getty Images; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 7:05 PM
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images;Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images;David Livingston/Getty Images; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
The mirrorball trophy has yet another new home.
Shockingly, radio personality Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess took home the top prize in season 27 of Dancing with the Stars after what we'd argue was one of the most talented seasons ever.
Bobby, has been fairly middling in terms of scores all season (to the point that we put him as least likely to win in our rankings), but he reigned supreme over his fellow contestants thanks to his huge fanbase.
The Nashville-based DJ, whose real name is Bobby Estell, beat Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, and model and Instagram influencer Alexis Ren for the trophy, and as Tom Bergeron said, he's truly the people's champion.
"Thank you to the people, thank to Sharna, who made all this possible," Bobby said.
Meanwhile, we have completely maxed out on Bachelor/Dancing with the Stars cross-promotion.
Joe Amabile, also known as Grocery Store Joe and also known as "How Is Grocery Store Joe Still On This Show?," hit the dance floor once again, but tonight he was joined by a dance crew of Bachelor alums, including Wells Adams, Nick Viall, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert.
Joe made it to fifth place (somehow tying with Fuller House star and very very very good dancer Juan Pablo Di Pace), and Nick Viall tied for sixth place (with Nancy Kerrigan) back in season 24. This was the first time we saw Wells, Dean, or Eric officially show off their dance skills and the best we can say is that Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy were great.
We also got a sneak peek of next season of The Bachelor tonight with a lengthy promo highlighting a lot of crying, a lot of references to Colton Underwood's virginity, and one questionably dramatic fence jump.
It was quite enough to last us until the franchise returns in January, at least.
Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?