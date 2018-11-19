The Bachelor Throws Himself Over a Fence in New Promo

Well we've never seen this happen on The Bachelor before!

A new promo for The Bachelor, which aired during the Dancing with the Stars finale, showed a lot of the typical things you see in this franchise. Lots of hot, scantily clad people are kissing and swimming and crying and yelling at each other, but usually, they're not talking about how they're virgins, and they're not saying they can't accept proposals, and they're not jumping over fences.

Sure, the editing probably deceived us into thinking that Colton's throwing himself over that fence while women are screaming when he's actually just doing parkour or something, but these promo makers have always been geniuses.