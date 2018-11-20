15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

We've never been the type to shy away from a discount of any kind. Hey, saving money is saving money and we're here for it no matter the size.

However, as that price off increases we get more and more excited. So what's a sizeable price off, you ask? We say anything that's at least 40% off sticker price feels like a lot to us. For instance: A pair of trendy sock booties that was once around the $130 price point suddenly will only cost us $51? Or how about a designer watch that's $100 bucks off? Yeah, that'll bring a smile to our face.

For 15 of these 40%+ off deals that'll make you oh-so-happy this Black Friday, keep scrolling friends!