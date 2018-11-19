Ruby Rose Responds to Ex-Girlfriend Jessica Origliasso's Comments About "Continued Harassment"

Rose and Origliasso began dating again in 2016, although they were first romantically linked back in 2008. Rose appeared in a steamy Veronicas music video called "On Your Side," which showed them kissing and taking a bath together. They told Australia's Nova FM radio at the time that the video was their "love story."

"We've been friends for eight years. We just reconnected over doing this video. We sort of just fell in love. It's pretty cute honestly," Origliasso said.

The two of them broke up in April after two years together, which they announced on social media. "I've shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being. An experience for which I am very blessed," Rose wrote on Twitter. "Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate."

The Batwoman star tweeted the message on April 1, but assured her fans that their breakup was, in fact, not an April Fools' Joke.

