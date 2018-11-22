Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romance Rewind: Look Back on Their Spicy Love Story

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Wedding

Instagram

Now this is an anniversary worth celebrating! 

In honor of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's three-year wedding anniversary, we're throwing it back to our favorite moments the couple has shared.

From their first red carpet together to their magical fairy-tale wedding, the Hollywood duo has shared a love story that we absolutely love. And through their enviable date nights, adorable selfies and sweet gifts to each other, the famous pair has shown us that their unbreakable bond is forever.

According to a friend of the couple, "They are totally in love. From the moment they got together, they fell head over heels and things have only grown stronger. On paper they may not seem like a match, but once they met and discovered the crazy chemistry that they have, they never wanted to be apart."

First comes love, then comes marriage and now, we can't wait to see what is next in store for this dynamic duo. For now, take a trip through their romance in our gallery below.

Photos

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Here's to many more years of love and happiness! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Manganiello , Sofia Vergara , Couples , Engagements , Anniversaries , Top Stories , Celebrities
Latest News
Rita Ora, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Check Out Birthday Girl Hailey Baldwin's Sweetest Pics With Justin Bieber

Snooki, Nicole Polizzi, The Celebrity Apprentice

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Avengers Unite! It's Time to Wish Scarlett Johansson a Happy Birthday & Take a Look at Her Best Roles

Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

Tim Allen, The Santa Clause

Tim Allen Reveals a Dark Secret About Disney's The Santa Clause

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Happy Turkey Day! Vote for the Thanksgiving Movie You Love to Watch Each Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.