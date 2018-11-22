Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romance Rewind: Look Back on Their Spicy Love Story

Now this is an anniversary worth celebrating!

In honor of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's three-year wedding anniversary, we're throwing it back to our favorite moments the couple has shared.

From their first red carpet together to their magical fairy-tale wedding, the Hollywood duo has shared a love story that we absolutely love. And through their enviable date nights, adorable selfies and sweet gifts to each other, the famous pair has shown us that their unbreakable bond is forever.

According to a friend of the couple, "They are totally in love. From the moment they got together, they fell head over heels and things have only grown stronger. On paper they may not seem like a match, but once they met and discovered the crazy chemistry that they have, they never wanted to be apart."

First comes love, then comes marriage and now, we can't wait to see what is next in store for this dynamic duo. For now, take a trip through their romance in our gallery below.