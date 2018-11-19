Princess Beatrice Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: Why Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Is a Total Catch

Love could possibly be in the air once again for the British royal family.

Just one month after Princess Eugenie's Oct. 12 gorgeous, fall-inspired wedding to Jack Brooksbank, word on the street is that Eugenie's big sister Princess Beatrice has a new beau in her life. According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old royal has been seeing Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for about two months. Mozzi also goes by the moniker Edo. A source told The Sun, "They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together."

Princess Beatrice and the 34-year-old entrepreneur apparently have known each other for some time. People reported that their families have been acquainted for awhile, so there was no need for a "formal introduction" to Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Both The Sun and Daily Mail report that Edo is divorced and has a young son named Wolfie.

Before we start checking availability at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot), it's time to learn a bit more about her rumored romantic interest.