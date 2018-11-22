Cook Like Lauren Conrad: How to Make Her Picture-Perfect Pies for Thanksgiving

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Conrad, Pies

Stephanie Todaro Photography

Looking for a last minute dessert recipe? Boy are you in luck!

Since her teen years on Laguna Beach and The Hills, Lauren Conrad has made a name for herself as a lifestyle and fashion guru. In fact, the former reality star has taken the world by storm with two successful fashion lines, nine published books and a lifestyle blog.

On the blog, Lauren regularly discusses her beauty tips, fitness regimen, fashion insights and even her favorite recipes. One special food item that caught our attention was her pumpkin pie recipe.

"From apple to peach and every berry in between, I love experimenting with new recipes that put my pie making skills to the test," Lauren wrote in a post. "But when it comes to pies, sometimes the simple ones are best and that's why I love pumpkin pie." 

If you're looking for a last-minute recipe or want to channel your inner L.C., you're in luck! We have the directions from Lauren herself below.

Photos

Celebrity Cookbooks

Lauren Conrad, Pies

Stephanie Todaro Photography

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Instructions:

1. Gather all your ingredients that are listed on Lauren's blog post

2. Preheat the oven to 375 ̊F

3. To make the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.

4. Using your hands, press the mixture over the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan.

5. To make the filling, in a bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, and cloves.

6. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Add the pumpkin puree and stir to combine.

7. Add the sugar-and-spice mixture and stir thoroughly.

8. While stirring, slowly pour in the evaporated milk.

9. Pour the filling into the crust and sprinkle with the nut- meg. Cover the pie with aluminum foil to keep the crust from burning.

10. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 ̊F and bake for 40 to 50 minutes more, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Photos

Stars Really Do Eat

Lauren Conrad, Instagram

Instagram

And if pumpkin pie isn't your jam, Lauren also has delicious recipes to make Grain-Free Gingerbread Crumb Pumpkin Caramel Cake, Savory Cinnamon Swirls with Bacon and Caramelized Onion and other delicious Thanksgiving treats.

Food aside, Lauren also shares her secrets and stories of motherhood on the blog. Tip No. 1? Not everything has to be perfect! 

"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she previously told Redbook. "There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest." 

Lauren's great cooking, fierce fashion sense and adorable family have us in the holiday spirit. And thanks to her blog, we can now celebrate the holidays just like her.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , , Holidays , Thanksgiving , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romance Rewind: Look Back on Their Spicy Love Story

QVC, HSN Gift Picks, Lisa Rinna Katy Perry, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sheryl Crow

12 QVC and HSN Gifts That Will Have You Running to the TV

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

From Belieber to Mrs. Bieber: Inside Hailey Baldwin's Long Road to Happily Ever After With Justin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, 2006

The Unbelievable Story of Jamie Lee Curtis' Mysterious Marriage to Christopher Guest

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Everything To Know About Dirty John Before You Watch It

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Why Scarlett Johansson May Have Just Found Her Forever Match in Boyfriend Colin Jost

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

The Hilarious Way Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Fell in Love—and the Surprising Choices They've Made as a Couple

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.