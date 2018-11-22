Check Out Birthday Girl Hailey Baldwin's Sweetest Pics With Justin Bieber

Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin!

On Thursday, the model turned 22 years old, and we're super excited to see what this year will bring for the blonde beauty...especially since this past one was such a whirlwind!

Earlier this year, E! News confirmed that she and Justin Bieber took their relationship to the next level and got engaged!

Not long after that, Stephen Baldwin's daughter showed off the massive engagement ring she received from her then-fiancé on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

The precious pair seemed to be moving quickly towards the altar, and even took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau in September, but Baldwin took to Twitter to clarify that she and the Canadian crooner hadn't gotten hitched just yet.

So, while we aren't sure if she officially became Mrs. Bieber that day, the birthday girl did trademark her married name last month. Exciting, right?