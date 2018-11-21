Calling All Twilight Fans: 10 Years Later Are You Team Edward or Team Jacob?

Prepare to feel ancient, because Twilight is officially 10 years old!

Yes, the original film in The Twilight Saga starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black is 10 years old today. Seriously, we can barely wrap our heads around this one.

Sure, way older films like Mrs. Doubtfire are celebrating 25 years since its release this month, but there is something about the vampire film aging that doesn't sit well with us. Perhaps it's because in the books and in the films most of the characters don't age...like dreamboat Edward Cullen.

He does sparkle however, which is so bizarre and yet we find it so attractive...even 10 years after it first became a thing. The real question we have for all you Twihards now however is, are you Team Edward or are you Team Jacob?

We know you had a favorite when you first read the novels and saw the movies, but we want to know where you stand today.