Heather Locklear Placed on Psychiatric Hold: Reports

Heather Locklear has been reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold.
According to TMZ, the 57-year-old TV star was taken to a hospital on Sunday after her therapist and lawyer realized she needed help and was allegedly in the midst of a breakdown. E! News confirmed that Ventura County police responded to a medical call around 3 p.m. in the area of her home.
The Daily Mail reported she had been placed on a 5150 hold after allegedly beating up boyfriend Chris Heisser, but sources refuted the allegations to TMZ, claiming Heisser was not in the house at the time. E! News has reached out to Locklear's attorney, Heisser and his attorney for comment.
It has been a turbulent year for the star, who was arrested in February for felony domestic battery and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She was later formally charged with only the latter and Locklear's attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in April to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. The actress checked into a treatment facility in March.
It was later revealed in a search warrant that Locklear's sister relayed to police that the star said her boyfriend "choked her and tried to kill her." While her sister did not know if that was actually the case, the actress wanted the police called. Heisser denied the allegations, telling officers that Locklear attacked him and that he defended himself. Police also witnessed him holding her wrists and appearing to restrain Locklear on a bed. Police further said that neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling.
Police placed a hobble around Locklear's ankles to prevent her from kicking deputies after her alleged continued combative behavior. Police claimed she screamed at an officer, "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"
Then, in mid-June, Locklear was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. A family member claimed the Melrose Place actress was threatening to kill herself, TMZ reported at the time. A week later, she was arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Shortly after, she sought professional help at a treatment facility, reportedly for alcohol abuse and mental health issues. In August, her lawyer submitted a not guilty plea on her behalf to one count of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an EMT and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.
In September, she shared a message about addiction and recovery on social media. "Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge," the post read. "Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path."