Heather Locklear Placed on Psychiatric Hold: Reports

It has been a turbulent year for the star, who was arrested in February for felony domestic battery and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She was later formally charged with only the latter and Locklear's attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in April to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. The actress checked into a treatment facility in March.

It was later revealed in a search warrant that Locklear's sister relayed to police that the star said her boyfriend "choked her and tried to kill her." While her sister did not know if that was actually the case, the actress wanted the police called. Heisser denied the allegations, telling officers that Locklear attacked him and that he defended himself. Police also witnessed him holding her wrists and appearing to restrain Locklear on a bed. Police further said that neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling.

Police placed a hobble around Locklear's ankles to prevent her from kicking deputies after her alleged continued combative behavior. Police claimed she screamed at an officer, "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"