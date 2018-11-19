Sean "Diddy" Combs Remembers Kim Porter With Touching Video Tribute

Mon., Nov. 19, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs is mourning the death of his ex Kim Porter.

On Monday, the rapper took to Twitter to remember his late loved one and share an old video of her dancing the night away.

"She loved to dance," the "I'll Be Missing You" star tweeted. "Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don't take it for granted. Let's go people!!!"

 The tribute came shortly after the music artist honored Porter with a "homegoing celebration." Several of Porter's friends and loved ones, including Kimora Lee Simmons, attended the gathering to pay their respects.

This wasn't the first time Combs had spoken out about Porter's death. He posted another touching tribute over the weekend in which he described their connection as "more than soulmates."

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," he wrote alongside the clip. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love " 

In addition, a source told E! News the recording artist was "heartbroken" over the news.

Combs hasn't been the only to reflect on Porter's passing. Cassie, who ended her relationship with Diddy earlier this fall, also honored Porter on Instagram.

"There are no words.... An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel," she wrote. "Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D'Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too @callmepumpkin, @misahylton, Mama Combs & Grandpa Jake!! You all always have my love and support!! Love you @ladykp,"

Quincy Brown, Porter's son, took to the social network to remember his mother, as well. 

"I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in," he recently wrote alongside a family photo. "I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me."

Combs and Porter had dated for more than a decade before they ended their romance in 2007. They had also welcomed three children together. Even after their split, the two remained close.

Porter was found dead in her home on Thursday. She was 47. Her cause of death is still under investigation.

