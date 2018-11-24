25 Years Later: Inside Mrs. Doubtfire's Surprising Take on Divorce and Robin Williams' Lasting Impact on His Co-Stars

Robin Williams was one of a kind—but he could still disappear into countless characters.

Over the years he played doctors, American presidents, a genie, Peter Pan, Mork from Ork, an Army DJ, a widowed psychologist, the owner of a drag bar, a robot and a beloved English teacher—to name a few.

But of all the characters Williams brought to life prior to his shocking death in 2014, it may have been his role in Mrs. Doubtfire as a divorced dad so desperate to spend time with his kids that he poses as an old, British, female nanny that meant the most to an entire generation of families.

Because in this film—which was released 25 years ago this Saturday and was one of the biggest hits of Williams' career—something pretty atypical for the times happened: The parents didn't get back together in the end. Mrs. Doubtfire was no rom-com.